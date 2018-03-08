Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announce launch of 30 new badges

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, GSSI, and Girl Scouts of the USA, GSUSA, have launched 30 new badges that address such topics as cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science and space exploration.

New programming is being offered for girls in grades 6 through 12.

Environmental Stewardship

Environmental Stewardship badges are GSUSA’s first badge series which is focused on environmental advocacy.

Girls in grades 6-12 prepare for outdoor experiences and take action on environmental issues.

Although Girl Scouts have been advocating for the environment since the organization’s founding 106 years ago, these badges are the first to specifically prepare girls to be environmental advocates who address problems, find solutions and protect the natural world.

The program is funded by the Elliott Wildlife Values Project.

Robotics

Robotics badges teach girls how to program, design and showcase robots, completing the suite of Robotics Badges GSUSA first introduced for grades K-5 last year.

College Knowledge

The College Knowledge badge is for Girl Scouts in grades 11 and 12 and is the first badge completely dedicated to college exploration.

Girl Scout Leadership Journeys

Two Girl Scout Leadershp Journeys badges are being offered.

Think Like a Programmer, funded by Raytheon, provides a strong foundation in computational thinking and the framework for Girl Scouts’ first national Cyber Challenge, coming in 2019.

The Think Like an Engineer Journey exposes girls to design thinking to understand how engineers solve problems.

As with all Leadership Journeys, girls complete hands-on activities and use their newly honed skills to take action on a problem in their community.

The programming aims to prepare girls to pursue careers in fields such as cybersecurity, computer science and robotics.

Girls in grades K-5 can now earn badges in:

Environmental Stewardship

Girls will learn how to respect the outdoors and take action to protect the natural world (funded by the Elliott Wildlife Values Project).

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity will introduce girls to age-appropriate online safety and privacy principles, information on how the internet works and how to spot and investigate cybercrime.

The program is funded by Palo Alto Networks.

Space Science

Space Science will enable girls to channel their inner NASA scientist as they learn about objects in space and how astronomers conduct investigations.

The program is funded by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and led by the SETI Institute.

Mechanical Engineering for Girl Scout Juniors

In Mechanical Engineering for Girl Scout Juniors, girls in grades 4 and 5 design paddle boats, cranes and balloon-powered cars, learning about buoyancy, potential and kinetic energy, machines and jet propulsion.

Following last year’s introduction of Mechanical Engineering badges for girls in grades K-3, the addition of these badges for Girl Scout Juniors means that all Girl Scouts in elementary school can now have hands-on engineering experiences.

