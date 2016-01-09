Gold Star Families honored

Action was taken by Gov. Bruce Rauner on five bills as part of Veterans Day at the recent 2016 Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Two of the bills support the families of Illinois veterans.

HB4389 designates the day after Gold Star Mother’s Day as Gold Star Family Day to be observed throughout Illinois as a day to honor and commemorate the families of men and women who gave their lives while serving with the armed forces of the United States.

HB4432 allows a child in any grades 6 through 12 to be absent from a public school for the purpose of sounding “Taps” at a military honor funeral held in Illinois for a deceased veteran.

The governor also signed bills to assist veterans’ transition from military life to life as a civilian and increase the level of care within Veterans’ Homes.

HB4627 allows veterans to begin their college education upon discharge regardless of how the calendar year lines up.

HB5938 amends the Veterans’ Home Nurses’ Loan Repayment Act to expand the scope of the program to include eligible physicians, nurse practitioners and nurses, rather than limiting the act to just nurses.