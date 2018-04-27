Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards presented to residents, businesses

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service has presented 25 Illinois residents and five businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

The awards were presented April 18 during a reception which was held at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

Southern Illinois residents were among those honored.

The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service.

The reception was held as part of the National Volunteer Week festivities and also a signature event of the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.

The commission received more than 130 nominations in six categories (adult, AmeriCorps, business, senior, Senior Corps and youth) from the commission’s five service regions across the state: East Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southern and West Central).

Commissioners reviewed the applications and selected 30 award winners.

Following are the 2018 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients from the Southern Region:

Adult: Marleen Shepherd, Carbondale, for service to the Sparrow Coalition.

AmeriCorps: Zach Brookman, Opdyke, for service to Opdyke-Belle Rive CCSD No. 5.

Business: Luxury Looks Barber & Beauty Salon, Fairview Heights, for service to the men of East St. Louis.

Senior: Alice McGowen, Jerseyville, for service to Humanity Road Inc.

Senior Corps: Ron Simpson, Carterville, for service to Gum Drops NFP.

Youth: Kaitlyn Barnett, Troy, for service to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.