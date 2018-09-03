Governor taps first keg of bicentennial craft beer

An official Illinois bicentennial craft beer is available.

Gov. Bruce Rauner tapped the first keg of the beer recently at Binny’s Beverage Depot Tasting Room in Lincoln Park.

Hand of Fate Brewing Co. of Petersburg created the special birthday brew, called 1818 Prairie State...Farmhouse Ale, which is being distributed statewide by Breakthru Beverage Illinois.

Hand of Fate Brewing was chosen to brew the official beer after winning a bicentennial craft beer contest at the Illinois State Fair in August.

The beer features staple Illinois crops including corn, wheat and oats. The crystal hops are grown by Hallowed Hops of Lewistown, and fermented with a hybrid saison yeast developed by Omega Yeast Labs of Chicago.

Restaurants and bars featuring craft beer will offer 1818 throughout Illinois. In early March, 1818 will be available in cans at retail locations.

Hand of Fate Brewing Co. is a small brewery that opened on the historic Petersburg Square in May 2016.

The company brews a variety of beers that appeal to all spectrums of craft beer drinkers.

With the statewide release of 1818, Hand of Fate looks to expand with more offerings throughout Illinois.

On Dec. 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the union. The Illinois bicentennial is a yearlong celebration of statehood.