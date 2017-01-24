Governor welcomes entries for Learning Tour program

Illinois students have an opportunity to participate in a program which could lead to a visit by the governor.

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Jan. 12 announced on his Facebook page #GovClassroomVisit for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, encouraging classrooms to submit videos showcasing what they’re learning and how.

Videos can focus on anything from computer or technology projects to hands-on assignments and everything in between.

The videos should center around the unique ways Illinois students are learning either inside or outside of their classrooms.

The governor plans to do a Learning Tour and visit several schools throughout the state to highlight the hard work and creativity of teachers and students. These video submissions will determine where he goes to learn first.

Entries should be no longer than five minutes in length. #GovClassroomVisit submissions will be taken through 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.

At that time, the governor’s office will select three finalists.

The finalists will be posted to his Facebook page and the people of Illinois will be able to cast their vote to determine which school the governor visits first.