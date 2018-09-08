Home / News / Grace Pitts, Cobden, crowned as 2018 Peach Festival queen
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 10:15am admin

Grace Pitts, 18, of Cobden, was crowned as the 2018 Cobden Peach Festival queen last Saturday night. 

Coronation of a new queen was one of the highlights of the Peach Festival.

The community celebration of the local peach harvest once again was sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club.

The new Peach Festival queen is the daughter of Kent and Nancy Pitts. Her sponsor was Moreland Eyecare.

The first runner-up was Addison Osman, 16, of Anna. Her parents are Eric and Janice Osman.

The second runner-up was Zoe Fuhrhop, 18, of Cobden. Her parents are Brandon and Nickie Fuhrhop and Laura Rader.

Zoe also won the Miss Congeniality title in the pageant.

Debbie Stroehlein of Cobden was the pageant’s coordinator.

