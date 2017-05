Graduation ceremonies planned at area schools

High school graduation and 8th grade promotion celebrations are planned at public schools in Union County.

The schedule for the ceremonies includes:

Anna Community Consolidated District No. 37

8th grade promotion: Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School No. 81

High school graduation: Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m.

Cobden Unit School District No. 17

High school graduation: Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m.

8th grade promotion: Thursday, May 25, at 9 a.m.

Dongola Unit School District No. 66

High school graduation: Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m.

8th grade promotion: Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m.

Kindergarten promotion: Monday, May 23, at 9 a.m.

Pre-kindergarten promotion: Tuesday, May 23, at 11 a.m.

Jonesboro Elementary School District No. 43

8th grade promotion: Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

Pre-kindergarten promotion: Thursday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.

Lick Creek Community Consolidated School District No. 16

8th grade promotion: Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m.

Shawnee Community Unit School District No. 84

High school graduation: Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m.