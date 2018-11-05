Home / News / Graduation events slated

Graduation events slated

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 5:18pm admin

Commencement ceremonies have been scheduled for 2018 graduates at Union County public schools.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

High School

Cobden High School, May 18, 7 p.m.

Dongola High School, May 18, 6 p.m.

Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake, May 18, 7 p.m.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

8th Grade

Jonesboro School, May 18, 7 p.m.

Dongola School, May 25, 6 p.m.

Lick Creek School, May 31, 6 p.m.

Anna Junior High School, May 31, 7:30 p.m.

Cobden School: June 6, 9 a.m.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here