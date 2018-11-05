Graduation events slated
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 5:18pm admin
Commencement ceremonies have been scheduled for 2018 graduates at Union County public schools.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
High School
Cobden High School, May 18, 7 p.m.
Dongola High School, May 18, 6 p.m.
Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake, May 18, 7 p.m.
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, May 19, 7:30 p.m.
8th Grade
Jonesboro School, May 18, 7 p.m.
Dongola School, May 25, 6 p.m.
Lick Creek School, May 31, 6 p.m.
Anna Junior High School, May 31, 7:30 p.m.
Cobden School: June 6, 9 a.m.