Graduation events slated

Commencement ceremonies have been scheduled for 2018 graduates at Union County public schools.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

High School

Cobden High School, May 18, 7 p.m.

Dongola High School, May 18, 6 p.m.

Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake, May 18, 7 p.m.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

8th Grade

Jonesboro School, May 18, 7 p.m.

Dongola School, May 25, 6 p.m.

Lick Creek School, May 31, 6 p.m.

Anna Junior High School, May 31, 7:30 p.m.

Cobden School: June 6, 9 a.m.