Graduation, promotion ceremonies scheduled

High school graduation and 8th grade promotion celebrations are planned at public schools in Alexander and Pulaski counties.

The schedule for the ceremonies includes:

Cairo School District No. 1

High school graduation: Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

Eighth grade promotion: Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m.

Century Community Unit School District No. 100, Ullin

High school graduation: Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m.

Eighth grade promotion: Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Egyptian Community Unit School District No. 5, Tamms

High school graduation: Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m.

Eighth grade promotion: Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m.

Meridian Community Unit School District No. 101, Mounds

High school graduation: Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

Eighth grade promotion: Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m.