Graduation, promotion ceremonies scheduled at Union County schools

Union County public schools are planning to have graduation and promotion events for 2021 graduates.

Commencement ceremonies are scheduled to start this week at each of the county’s four public high schools.

Eighth grade graduation and promotion ceremonies also are scheduled.

Graduation ceremonies which are scheduled at Union County high schools include:

Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake, Friday, May 14, 7 p.m.

Cobden High School, Friday, May 14, 7:30 p.m.

Dongola High School, Saturday, May 15, 6 p.m.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Saturday, May 22, 7:30 p.m.

Eighth grade graduation and promotion ceremonies include:

Anna School District No. 37, Thursday, May 20, 6 p.m., Anna City Park.

Lick Creek School District No. 16, Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.

Cobden School District No. 17, Friday, May 21, 2 p.m.

Dongola School District No. 66, Friday, May 21, 2 p.m.

Jonesboro School District No. 43, Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.