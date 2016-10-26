Grand Chain Halloween carnival set

An annual Grand Chain Halloween Carnival is planned Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Learning Center in the Old Grand Chain School.

Chili and hot dogs are scheduled to be served at 4 p.m. and children’s games will begin at 5 p.m.

A costume judging contest is set for 7 p.m. Ages for judging are 0-2, 3-5, 6-9, 10-12.

The event is sponsored by the Grand Chain Civic Development Association and the Grand Chain Eastern Star.