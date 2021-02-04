Grand Chain Library plans to offer springtime activities

After a long winter, the Grand Chain Library is open with springtime activities.

“Story Time”: The library is once again offering “Story Time,” with activities for pre-kindergarten and home-schooled children, on the third Monday of each month at 10 a.m.

Stories, activities and refreshments are scheduled. Children are asked to bring a parent or guardian with them.

Open House: The library encourages visitors to ask about activities when they attend an open house which is planned from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

The Grand Chain Library has a new home at 302 W. 2nd St., in the former Christian Church building.

Easter Egg Hunt: Grand Chain Library, with help from the Shawnee Unit of Home Extension, plans to host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church pavilion. The Easter bunny will be there for pictures.

Chicken Dinner: Members of the library board are also preparing a chicken dinner in the basement of the library, eat in or carry out, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling 618-521-8650 or 618-638-4569.

Library Hours: Library hours are scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; with Mondays and Saturdays for special events.