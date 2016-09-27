Grand Chain planning to host Steamboat Day

Grand Chain Steamboat Day is planned Saturday, Oct. 1.

Activities are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street.

Steamboat Day is sponsored by the GCCDA and the Village of Grand Chain.

An antique tractors and car show is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Information about the tractor and car show, as well as a Steamboat Day parade which is planned at 3 p.m., is available by contacting Mike Meyer at 618-634-2546.

The Grand Chain Eastern Star plans to serve breakfast in the learning center (the old Grand Chain School) from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Vendors will be on hand and yard sales are scheduled. For more information or to reserve a space, call 618-638-6784.

Children’s activities and other events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

A corn hole tournament is planned at noon. Registration for the tournament ends at 11:45 a.m.

Entertainment is slated to include Sue Steers, the K&I Drifters, the Glory Road Travelers, the JC Cloggers, Arrisa McClellan, Shane Baker and other local individuals.

The Head First Band is scheduled to perform starting at 1:30 p.m. and will play after the parade.

A raffle is planned. Food will be available.