Grand jury indicts three Choate Center administrators on charges of official misconduct

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp on Monday, June 28, announced the grand jury’s issuance of true-bill indictments against Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins.

The state’s attorney said that all three are administrators at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

Davis and Goins are each charged with one count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony.

Smith is charged with one count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, and one count of obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony.

The state’s attorney said in a news release that all three are accused of violating Illinois Department of Human Services investigative protocol.

It is alleged that these violations started a chain of events that impeded an active investigation by Illinois State Police-Division of Internal Investigation of a staff member battering an individual served at the facility.

Felony charges are currently pending against that staff as well, Tripp stated.

Smith is also accused of making false statements to the Illinois State Police regarding her access and review of investigative files at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.

Davis, Smith and Goins are scheduled for first appearance in Union County Court on July 19 at 11 a.m.

The state’s attorney said he “wishes to thank all investigators and law enforcement, as well as the numerous facility staff and others who strive daily to provide care, advocacy and protection to some of the most vulnerable and misunderstood members of the community.”