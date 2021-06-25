Grand Master Robert Cutrell to present seminars during July at Coffman Martial Arts Academy

Coffman’s Martial Arts Academy in Anna is planning to host seminars presented by Grand Master Robert Cutrell each Wednesday during July.

Cutrell is the founder of ChunJiDo and ChunJiDo International.

He has more than 40 years of martial arts training and teaching. He is an eight-time Martial Arts Hall of Fame inductee.

Cutrell has coached multiple world champions. He has trained martial artists across Europe, Canada and in the Bahamas.

He has been featured in TaeKwonDo Times magazine and in the 2008 Olympic publication.

The seminars will be presented at Coffman’s Martial Arts Academy at 3305 E. Vienna St. in Anna. The cost of each seminar is $20.

Seminars are open to children and adults. Participants who are not students need to be at least 8 years old to participate.

For each session that is attended, the names of participants will be entered in a drawing to win a pair of escrima sticks.

The schedule for seminar presentations follows:

July 7, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Striking, kicking, breaking.

July 14, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kali/escrima stick training.

July 21, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Self-defense.

July 28, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sparring.

Those who would like to participate in the seminars are asked to sign up by contacting Master Heather Coffman by phone at 618-521-3323 or by email at coffmanmartialarts@gmail.com. Last-minute walk-ins also will be welcomed.

Those who participate will be asked to sign waivers. Fees must be paid before a person can participate.