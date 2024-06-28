Grand opening set at orchard’s farm market

The farm market Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass is scheduled to officially open for the season on Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30.

Rendleman Orchards shared on social media that a “soft opening” for the market was planned Monday, June 24. Training of new staff members was continuing.

Regular hours at the market are scheduled seven days a week until Halloween. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Rendleman Orchards also shared several other highlights as it welcomes visitors.

The peach crop “is looking great and tasting sweet! This is the earliest we have ever harvested peaches on our farm.” Early peaches have already been sold.

Flower fields are set to begin blooming in mid-July.

A “Sunflower Painting Class” is planned at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29. The class will take place “on the picnic tables in the yard of the main farmhouse under the big shade trees.”

Visitors are invited to check out “The Poop Coop,” a project three years in the making. The coop is repurposed from the original outhouse to the original farmhouse “into a fun new coop.” Lots of new chicken breeds are on hand.