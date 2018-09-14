Grant program helps schools take students to Lincoln Library, Museum

Good news is being shared for schools that want to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield but lack the money.

Thanks to the Winnick Family Foundation, schools can apply for grants to help them cover the expense of a visit.

The grants are for grades 4 through 12 in public and private schools with a low-income enrollment above 30 percent. The application deadline is Oct. 15.

The Winnick grants help defray the cost of transportation to the presidential library and museum. Groups receiving a grant also get free admission to the museum.

The Winnick Family Foundation offers the grants through the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that raises money to support the presidential library’s mission.

Grant applications can be found online at bit.ly/Winnick2018. Applications must be postmarked Oct. 15 or earlier. The grant awards will be announced later this year.

For more information, call 217-558-8935 or email Genevieve.Kaplan@illinois.gov.

The field trip grants, which must be used between Jan. 2 and Dec. 21, 2019, are coordinated through the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s Department of Education, which provides educational opportunities for learners of all ages to explore Illinois and American history and the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

The department offers a variety of programs that use history to teach students about the Civil War, President Lincoln and STEM topics.

The department also provides lesson plans, including teacher resources built around oral histories in the presidential library’s collection.