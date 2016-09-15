Grateful students receive special visit

Shawnee School District 84 teacher Kiri Lomax’s 1st grade class wrote a thank you letter to the Union County Sheriff’s Office for keeping them and the school safe during last week’s manhunt.

The students were going to send the letter to Sheriff Scott Harvel, but he surprised the students on Monday, Sept. 12, by showing up at the class. The students were excited to see him and asked if he could come back the next day – and stay all day.

“It was very touching when the students told Sheriff Harvel ‘thank you,’ individually for keeping them safe, for letting them come back to school and for getting the bad guy and putting him in the cop car,” Shawnee School District superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill said.