Greenhouse project

Shawnee Community College students Brandon Cummins of Metropolis, George Barnhill of Grand Chain and Caleb Parks of Golconda spent their winter break dismantling a greenhouse. Plans are for the greenhouse to be reassembled at the college’s main campus near Ullin.

The three students are pursuing degrees in agriculture. They traveled to La Grange, Ky., which is near Louisville, where they dismantled a 30-foot by 100-foot greenhouse. Shawnee Community College agriculture instructor Ed Billingsley accompanied the students.

The Shawnee Community College Agriculture Club plans to reassemble the greenhouse on the SCC’s main campus this spring semester. The greenhouse was purchased through program improvement grant funds which were received by the college.