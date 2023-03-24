Groundbreaking held for new facility in Anna

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week in Union County to commemorate the beginning of a building project that will expand the public transportation options for residents of Southern Illinois.

The spot of the shoveling ceremony will be the future location of a new 5,000 square foot bus depot for the Shawnee Mass Transit District located in Anna. The event was held on Wednesday, March 15.

“Through Rebuild Illinois number one grant, we got $2.7 million in funding,” said Shawnee Mass Transit District executive director Mike Pietrowski.

“We are building this depot, which is going to be a four thousand square foot office building with a thousand square foot maintenance bay.”

Part of the grant money will also go towards the construction of a depot facility in Karnak.

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, was on hand to discuss the importance of this project for the region.

“Public transportation, as we all know, is critical, especially to the rural areas of Southern Illinois,” said Fowler. “So many residents don’t have vehicles or transportation opportunities.”

Shoun Reece, the deputy director of transit for the Illinois Department of Transportation, was in attendance as well.

“This facility will be used to make a difference for the families here in Southern Illinois by supporting public transport,” said Reece.

“Illinois has public transit in 96 of 102 counties that we serve for the state. Connecting people to jobs, to school, to medical services, to vital services both safely and securely.”

Fowler expressed his optimism that even more development projects will be coming to the region.

“Even greater things are coming to Southern Illinois, I have full faith in that,” said Fowler.

“There are going to be a lot more groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings coming up in the next several months," the Southern Illinois legislator added.