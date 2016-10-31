Home / News / Guided hike at Ferne Clyffe announced

Guided hike at Ferne Clyffe announced

Mon, 10/31/2016 - 1:48pm admin

The River-to-River Trail Society has announced its fifth guided hike of the fall 2016 hiking season, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville. 

The hike is free and open to the public. Hikers should meet at 10 a.m. at the parking area beside the lake. 

This will be a hike of moderate difficulty and is intended for people in good physical condition who have done some walking. 

Boots or sturdy shoes and hiking sticks are strongly recommended. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs are allowed

For information or directions, call 618-499-2337.

