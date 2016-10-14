Guided hike scheduled

The River-to-River Trail Society has announced its second guided hike of the fall 2016 hiking season, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wildcat Bluff, Little Black Slough and Boss Island.

Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Vienna City Park, located at 302 East Vine Street.

This hike will be of moderate difficulty, intended for people in good health, who have done some walking.

Boots or sturdy shoes and hiking sticks are recommended. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs are allowed.

For information or directions call 618-499-2337.