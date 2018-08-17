Guild members create special quilt

The First Presbyterian Church of Cobden Women’s Council is selling raffle tickets for a black-and-white themed quilt created by the Common Threads Quilt Guild.

The tickets sell for $5 each or five for $20. The proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

The drawing is planned Oct. 13. To purchase tickets, call the church office at 893-4424 or send an email to cobdenpc@yahoo.com.

The Common Threads Quilt Guild was organized more than 25 years ago and has been meeting at the Cobden Presbyterian Church for most of that time.

The stated goals of the guild are to foster appreciation of quilts, to learn new techniques and to support local area charities by donating projects created by its membership.

Members take turns presenting lessons and programs at the meetings and plan field trips to quilt shows and shops in the area.

In addition to supporting the American Cancer Society with an annual quilt, the guild donates comfort quilts for children and hospice patients.

The guild is creating an Illinois Bicentennial quilt, which is scheduled to be on display at the Giant City Visitor Center in Makanda when it is completed.

The guild’s meetings are scheduled at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month in the church’s fellowship hall, which is located at 103 N. Jefferson St. in Cobden. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend.