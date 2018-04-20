Gun violence prevention meeting set

Community members are invited to attend a meeting which is planned in Anna which will focus on preventing gun violence before it happens, particularly in area schools.

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Stinson Memorial Library.

Organizers who announced plans for the event explained in an email that “the meeting will explore interest in the Sandy Hook Promise program and is dedicated to supporting solutions that create safer, healthier homes, schools and communities.”

The event is described as a “non-partisan meeting with the common interest of improving the safety of school-age children.”