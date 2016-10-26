Halloween trick-or-treat hours noted
Wed, 10/26/2016 - 9:24am admin
Halloween trick-or-treat hours have been set by Southern Illinois communities. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31.
The schedule for area communities includes:
Anna: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Cairo: Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cobden: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dongola: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jonesboro: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Karnak: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mounds: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tamms: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thebes: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until dark.
Ullin: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.