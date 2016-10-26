Halloween trick-or-treat hours noted

Halloween trick-or-treat hours have been set by Southern Illinois communities. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31.

The schedule for area communities includes:

Anna: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Cairo: Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cobden: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dongola: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jonesboro: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Karnak: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mounds: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tamms: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thebes: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until dark.

Ullin: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.