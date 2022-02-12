Harriet Tubman program set

Local first-person heritage interpreter and storyteller Marlene Rivero will reenact the life of Harriet Tubman in a program which is planned Saturday, Dec. 3, at Giant City State Park near Makanda. The program is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tubman was a civil rights activist and abolitionist. Rivero’s presentation will tell about Tubman’s life, as well as how songs and signal quilts communicated information for runaway slaves during her time in the Underground Railroad.

The indoor program is free and open to the public but registration is required. Registration is available by calling 618-457-4836 to register.