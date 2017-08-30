Harvey’s remnants could bring heavy rain to region

The Union County area could see the remnants of what had been Hurricane Harvey as the week comes to an end.

The storm has caused disastrous, deadly flooding in south Texas.

The National Weather Service in Paducah reported on Tuesday that the chance for heavy rain and flooding from Harvey will peak on Friday and into Saturday in the area which includes Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

The forecast posted Tuesday on the weather service website called for a chance of storms on Thursday, today, “with the primary hazard locally heavy or repeat heavy rains due to slow or nearly stationary storm movement. This could lead to localized flooding or ponding of water on roadways and in other flood prone locales.”

The weather service reported that the “primary long term storm hazard is heavy rain and flooding from Harvey and its influence, and this chance will peak on Friday into Saturday with the best and heaviest rains expected.

“Maximum areal average rainfall totals by the end of the event on Sunday could range from 2 to 3 inches in the north, along the Interstate 64 corridor, to 4 to 6 inches in our south, nearest the Missouri Bootheel.

“These totals and areal placements will likely change over time, as it is too far out in time right now to get specific beyond these general first and best estimate ranges.”