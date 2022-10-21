Haunted Hollow planned

Haunted Hollow is planned Oct. 23 Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome, and costumes and masks are encouraged.

Haunted Hollow will feature a haunted hayride and a haunted cabin.

Interpretative nature walks and music by a variety of Southern Illinois artists are planned.

Many of the activities will be free. Tickets can be purchased for other activities.

Touch of Nature is wheelchair- and stroller-accessible. A parent or guardian must accompany children to the event.

The Haunted Hollow will go on rain or shine, so organizers encourage participants to dress accordingly for the weather.

More information is available by calling 618-453-1121 or emailing tonec@siu.edu.