Haunted Hollow planned at Touch of Nature Center

Fri, 10/22/2021 - 10:08am admin

Haunted Hollow is planned Oct. 24 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center.

Cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the fest and hayride are back this year. The festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Haunted Hollow features a haunted hayride, a portable climbing wall and interpretive nature hikes, a child-friendly “haunted” cabin and other activities.

Organizers said that those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear costumes and masks, too. The event will be held, rain or shine.

SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks.  

A parent or guardian should accompany all children. 

Touch of Nature, located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road, is wheelchair and stroller-accessible for the Haunted Hollow.

For more information, visit ton.siu.edu, email tonec@siu.edu or call 618-453-1121.

