Head Start centers set to reopen Jan. 5

Southern Seven Head Start plans to reopen its Head Start Early Learning Centers in the region on Jan. 5 for in-person classes.

The plan to reopen the centers was announced Dec. 29 in a news release. Remote learning classes are still available for families that request them, Southern Seven Head Start noted.

The reopening comes after the centers were closed on Nov. 29 due to concerns for the health, wellness, and safety of all Head Start staff, children and families as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Southern Illinois.

The closure impacted Southern Seven Head Start Early Learning Centers in all seven counties of the region, including Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union.

During the closure, teachers, parent coordinators and other Head Start staff remained in contact with the families they serve.

Southern Seven Head Start stated that “these communications were also an opportunity for staff to share activities that families could do at home with their children to continue their learning experiences.”

Families who experienced any needs during the Head Start Early Learning Center closures were urged to contact a staff member at their local center for assistance.

Southern Seven Head Start reminded families that the most up-to-date information will be shared online at www.southern7.org and on social media regarding virtual activities and the re-opening of all Head Start Early Learning Centers on Jan. 5.

Southern Seven thanked all Head Start families “for their understanding and continued support during this difficult time.”