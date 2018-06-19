Health care mission slated in Harrisburg

The U.S. Department of Defense, DoD, and the Delta Regional Authority, DRA, plan to hold a health care mission in Harrisburg.

The mission is scheduled to be open daily at Harrisburg Middle School June 18-27. The middle school is located at 312 Bulldog Blvd .

The mission in Harrisburg will deliver no-cost medical, dental and optical care to residents from across the region.

People do not have to be an area resident to receive treatment. Anyone who attends will receive care on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The “Southern Care” Innovative Readiness Training, IRT, mission will provide medical services to everyone ages 2 and older.

“DRA, along with our partners at DoD, is glad to assist DoD and Governor Bruce Rauner to provide quality healthcare services at no cost to area residents,” DRA chairman Chris Caldwell said.

“While helping Delta residents receive valuable health care services, the mission also provides vital field training for our men and women in uniform, strengthening the relationship between Delta residents and members of our military.”

The mission is scheduled to provide services every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for June 24 and June 27, when the hours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are honored to be able to put on our uniform and work together with community partners to provide needed medical services here in America. The Southern Illinois Innovative Readiness Training mission provides real-world training opportunities for our soldiers to use their military skills while supporting the needs of the community, which is a win for everyone,” said Maj. Gen. Mary Link, U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command commanding general.

“Our soldiers are excited to work with Harrisburg residents, building a stronger connection between the military and the communities that we and our families call home.”

“The Delta Regional Authority and U.S. Department of Defense are doing vital work bringing the basic health care services many of us take for granted to people who really need them,” Gov. Bruce Rauner said.

“By providing medical, dental and optical care we can ensure families throughout Southern Illinois are healthy.”

Services that will be provided include non-emergency medical treatments and screenings, dental cleanings, fillings, tooth extractions, eye exams and single-vision prescription glasses.

In addition to receiving medical services, residents will be able to obtain information at clinic sites about local health care services, public health programs, resources and general health care information to promote continued wellness.

“Where you live should not determine your ability to access quality healthcare,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

“This important mission from DRA and DoD will help ensure that Southern Illinois families can obtain quality medical treatments and preventative screenings, ultimately improving wellness in the region.”

“I applaud DRA and DoD for their efforts to bring affordable healthcare to Harrisburg and all of Saline County,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said.

“This mission will help ensure that Illinois families, no matter where they live, are able to get the quality and affordable health care they deserve.”

“This is a great opportunity for those without health insurance to see health care professionals from the military for free,” U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., said.

“Events like this not only provide a critical community service, but also help our military personnel gain valuable training and experience.”

No appointments are necessary, although residents are encouraged to arrive early to ensure an opening for services.

For more information, those interested in care can call 866-611-5627. Residents do not need to call ahead. All they have to do is show up at the location.

Joint IRT missions involving the military and DRA have been conducted for nine years and have delivered medical services to 80,000 Delta residents in 16 rural communities.

The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build communities, and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development in 252 counties and parishes across eight states.