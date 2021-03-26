Health centers receive $17.8 million in funding

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded grants totaling over $17.8 million to four Southern Illinois health centers through the department’s Health Center Cluster funding program.

The awarding of the grants was announced March 18 by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.

The discretionary funds will be used for general health center operations.

Southern Illinois health centers which received funding include:

Rural Health Inc. in Anna: $1,317,122.

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville: $4,966,702.

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. in Christopher: $3,768,366.

SIHF Healthcare in Sauget: $7,829,334.

“Small town health centers play a critical role in keeping our rural Southern Illinois communities safe and healthy,” Bost said in a news release.

“The work they’ve done on the COVID-19 front lines over the past year has been vital to our local communities.

“These grants will allow these Southern Illinois health centers to continue their work to provide quality care for their patients.”