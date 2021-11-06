Health department to offer ‘Take Charge of Your Health’ virtual workshops this summer

Growing older and living longer isn’t about counting the years, it’s about quality of life.

Adults who are living with someone who has an ongoing health condition, such as diabetes, arthritis, lung disease, Parkinson’s, heart disease or other chronic condition, often have questions about maintaining a high quality of life while living with the illness.

Those who are caregivers can have the same questions and concerns.

To help answer those questions and to address concerns, Southern Seven Health Department is planning to present virtual workshops titled “Take Charge of Your Health: Live Well, Be Well.”

Two workshops are scheduled, beginning on July 12 and July 15.

The health department explained that each evidence-based, self-management workshop is designed to help individuals take control of their diabetes or other chronic health conditions.

The program is described as a fun and interactive course that will equip patients with the necessary tools to overcome daily challenges to help maintain an active and fulfilling life.

Participants will get the support they need from certified volunteer leaders with chronic conditions themselves.

They will learn practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and other symptoms, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices and managing their medications, learn better ways to talk with their doctor and family about their health, and setting and achieving goals.

Research developed at Stanford University showed that patients who participate in this program see a reduction in hospital stays and emergency room visits, have an increased feeling of control of their life, have increased energy levels, and see significantly improved overall health status.

Enrollment is free for each six-week workshop. Classes are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The first workshop is scheduled to begin July 12 with orientation, followed by weekly, 2 1/2-hour classes through Aug. 23. The second workshop is scheduled from July 15 to Aug. 26.

For more information, or to register, contact Southern Seven Health Department health educator Cheryl Alvey by phone at 618-658-5011 or by email at calvey@s7hr.org. Information also can be found online at www.hsidn.org/livewellbewell.