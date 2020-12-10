Health department plans flu shot clinics

Southern Seven Health Department is encouraging everyone to get an annual flu shot to reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses.

Now more than ever, it’s important to get your flu shot, the health department says.

According to the CDC, it is possible to have the flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time.

The CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.

Throughout October, Southern Seven Health Department plans to offer community flu shot clinics throughout the counties in Southern Illinois which it serves.

The schedule for the clinics follows:

Oct. 14

Olmsted City Hall, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Golconda Golden Circle Senior Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McClure Village Hall, 10 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 16

Southern Seven Health Department public health clinic, Anna, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 21

Elizabethtown Golden Circle Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 28

Shawnee Community College’s main campus near Ullin, time to be determined.

Flu shots are also available at each Southern Seven clinic office during regular business hours.

Vaccines are covered in whole or in part by most insurance companies.

The health department says to be sure to bring your insurance card with you. Regular and high dose vaccine (for those 65 and older) will be available.

Those getting a flu shot are asked to wear clothing that does not restrict access to the upper arm. You will also be asked to follow all CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others from community spread of COVID-19 including wearing a face covering or mask.

Individuals who are suspected or confirmed COVID-19 positive, regardless of symptoms, should postpone getting a flu shot until they have met the criteria to discontinue their isolation to avoid exposing healthcare personnel and other patients to the virus that causes COVID-19.

When scheduling or confirming appointments for vaccination you should notify Southern Seven Health Department in advance if you, or any member of your family, currently have or develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, a prior infection with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 or flu does not protect someone from future flu infections.

The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year. Getting a flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19.

The CDC recommends getting your flu vaccine by the end of October, before flu season begins, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection.

However, vaccination can be given any time during the flu season.

For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2020-2021.htm or call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.