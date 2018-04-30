Healthcare system to award scholarships
The Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program is accepting applications for 24 scholarships for the fall 2018 semester, including the new Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship, worth $10,000.
The healthcare system’s annual scholarship program offers 23 scholarships of up to $2,000 each for students pursuing a healthcare career. Students may receive one scholarship per year for a maximum of two years.
The newest scholarship, named for former Saint Francis President and CEO Steven C. Bjelich, is available for students pursuing a master’s degree in healthcare administration and will be awarded once every two years.
The recipient of this scholarship will receive $5,000 annually for two years for a total of $10,000.
To be eligible, students’ mailing address must be within the Saint Francis service area, which covers more than 30 counties surrounding Cape Girardeau.
Students must also have completed one year as a student in an accredited healthcare program and be currently enrolled; have a minimum cumulative college GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; and submit an application including a one-page essay outlining their career aspirations and reason for entering the healthcare field.
Graduate students must be currently enrolled in a graduate program in healthcare administration.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 19. Applications may be found at foundation.sfmc.net/scholarship/
Applications will be evaluated by a selection committee. The essay will account for one-third of an applicant’s total score.
All applicants will be considered regardless of race, creed, color, national origin, religion, ancestry, age, handicap or veteran status.