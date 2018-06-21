Heat index tops 111 degrees in Union County

Summer “officially” begins Thursday, today.

Mother Nature got ahead of the “official” start of the new season with extremely hot weather during the past week.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah warned residents in the region that they would be facing “oppressive” and “dangerous” heat last Saturday and Sunday. The heat continued on Monday.

The high temperature climbed to 95 degrees in Union County.

The heat index peaked at 111.2 degrees at 3 p.m. on June 15 in Jonesboro. The heat index is a measure of how hot a person feels when the humidity and air temperature are taken into consideration.

Other heat index readings recorded by weather observer Dana Cross in Jonesboro included 111 degrees at 2:30 p.m. June 17, 110.9 at 5 p.m. June 16 and 108.3 at 1:30 p.m. June 18.

The weather service issued a heat advisory for Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky. The advisory was in effect through 7 p.m. Monday.

Heat index values in the region were expected to top out in the range of 100 to 105 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The weather service advised that “little relief” was expected at night.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity was expected to lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness, the weather service stated.

The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities were going

to be the most susceptible to the heat.

The weather service also warned that “car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes” in such conditions.

During the extreme heat and humidity, area residents were encouraged to take extra precautions:

Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of shade and fresh water.

Weather for June 12-18

High temperatures for the period of June 12-18 in Union County were in the 90s. Lows were in the 60s and 70s.

Precipitation for the period included .75 of an inch on June 12, .01 of an inch on June 13, .01 of an inch on June 14 and .02 of an inch on June 15.

Intense lightning was seen on the night of June 14.

Following are temperatures for the period as recorded by official weather observer Dana Cross in Jonesboro:

H L

Tuesday, June 12 90 69

Wednesday, June 13 90 68

Thursday, June 14 93 70

Friday, June 15 95 70

Saturday, June 16 95 68

Sunday, June 17 94 72

Monday, June 18 92 71