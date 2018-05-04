Heavy rain, threat of severe storms, cold, frost, snow

Spring-time frost and the possibility of snow were in the forecast for the Union County area following the threat of severe weather early this week.

The forecast posted on the website for the National Weather Service office in Paducah was calling for a chance of widespread frost before 8 a.m. Thursday, today. Frost also was in the forecast for Wednesday night of this week.

A chance of rain and snow is in the forecast for Friday night. Widespread frost is expected again on Sunday.

On Tuesday, severe weather was possible in the region.

The weather service reported that Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky faced a slight to moderate chance for severe weather.

The region faced an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The potential existed for an outbreak of severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The weather service advised that the primary hazard with the storms was expected to be damaging winds.

The weather service also issued a wind advisory for the region which was in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Southwest winds in the region were expected to average from 20 miles per hour to 30 mph. Gusts of over 40 mph also were possible.

The threat for severe weather on Tuesday followed on the heels of heavy rain which fell during the past week in the area.

Local weather observer Dana Cross recorded 4.69 inches of rain in Jonesboro during the period from March 27 through April 2.

An unofficial total of 6 inches of rain was recorded in Cobden during the period.