Helping hands

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., center, helped to serve a free community meal on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Harvest Church of Southern Illinois in Anna.

The Anna church offers the ministry as a service to the community each Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meals have been served for about five years. Twelve to 16 dedicated volunteers help to serve the meals.

Around 200 full meals are served each week, and about 50 meals are delivered to shut-ins and others who may benefit from the ministry.

Bost said that such “take a Congressman to work” opportunities give him an chance to become familiar with issues of local importance. “Being out this way, you learn your district,” he said.