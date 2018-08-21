Helpline for Opioids offers new features

The Illinois Department of Human Services, IDHS, is launching new features on its Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances.

The Helpline provides 24-hour access to individuals experiencing opioid use disorders, their families and anyone affected by the disease.

More than 5,000 people have called the Helpline since its launch last December.

If you or someone you know is experiencing opioid use disorder, you can call the state’s Helpline for Opioids and other Substances at 1-833-2FINDHELP or visit HelplineIL.org.

With three new features being added, Helpline specialists say they will be equipped to better serve callers and increase treatment across the state.

Licensed clinicians will now offer follow-up services to Helpline callers to help them navigate through potential treatment barriers and offer next steps to support recovery.

Warm Transfers will allow Helpline staff members to link callers directly to treatment programs whenever possible and make it easier for them to connect with a provider.

Another new feature will let callers provide feedback about their experience with the Helpline, immediately after their call. Feedback will be reviewed and analyzed each month to assess Helpline performance and identify areas for improvement.

IDHS also launched HelplineIL.org in May, giving those affected by opioid and other substance use disorders an online option to access treatment.

“We want people to know that help is here in Illinois. We’ve been working to not only expand access to treatment and recovery services across the state for people of all income levels but also to bring together information about treatment and recovery services so anyone can find it,” IDHS Secretary James Dimas said.

“Now, whether you pick up the phone or go online, you have 24/7 access to information about your options.”

Opioid deaths continue to rise across the country, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, which reports more than 63,600 opioid overdose deaths in 2016.

Illinois continues to implement measures aimed at combating the opioid crisis and reducing the amount of deaths that result from opioid overdoses.

In April, IDHS announced that the state was awarded another $16 million in federal funding to continue its efforts.

Better Care Illinois, which includes four pilot programs across the state dedicated to expanding opioid use treatment through Medicaid, was launched recently.

“This Helpline not only allows us to strengthen our state-wide access to treatment information for individuals, but it also allows providers to constantly keep their information up to date through the Provider Portal,” IDHS assistant secretary of programs Dr. Maria Bruni said.

“We look forward to connecting even more people with the treatment information they need through these additional features.”

Both HelplineIL.org and the call-in Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances are funded by federal grant dollars that the State of Illinois secured from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The Opioid State Targeted Response grant is administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.

Helpline specialists are trained in evidence-based approaches to help connect callers and web users with treatment and recovery-support services.