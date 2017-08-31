Herrin man sentenced to two years

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reported Aug. 28 that Dustin L. Knight, 37, of Herrin, has been sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Knight was sentenced after admitting to a petition for revocation of probation for an original offense of domestic battery, which is a Class 4 felony.

Knight will also serve a four-year term of mandatory supervised release (formerly parole).

Knight was arrested in July 2015 following an investigation by the Anna Police Department. Knight pleaded guilty to the original charge in April 2016.