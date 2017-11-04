High school art show winners recognized

Shawnee Community College has announced winners from a recent high school art show.

Area students competed in the show, which was hosted March 11 by the college.

The show featured entries in the following art categories: drawing, painting, pastels, photography and sculpture/other.

The show also featured best of show honors and two Purchase Awards.

Winners included:

Best of show: McKenzie Smith, Joppa High School.

Purchase Award number one: Jurnee Brown, Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake.

Purchase Award number two: Andy Sharp, Dongola Unit School.

Drawing: Kashe Mouser, Shawnee High School, first place. Noah Holland, Joppa High School, second place. Cooper Norton, Shawnee High School, third place.

Painting: Hannah Mitchell, Joppa High School, first place. Sophie LaMontagne, Massac County High School, second place. Tehya Payne, Goreville High School, third place.

Pastels: Sydney Austin, Massac County High School, first place. Bri Aunna Lyons, Massac County High School, second place. Lydia Hosman, Massac County High School, third place.

Photography: Autumn Cofield, Massac County High School, first place. Adam Ragdale, Joppa High School, second place. Autuman Coralle Johnson, Massac County High School, third place.

Sculpture/other: Madison Walquist, Massac County High School, first place; Brittany Pruitt, Goreville High School, second place. Hunter Kilmer, Goreville High School, third place.