High school graduation ceremonies scheduled

Baccalaureate and commencement events are planned for members of the graduating class of 2023 at Union County high schools.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School

A baccalaureate ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m. in the A-J gymnasium.

A-J seniors are scheduled to graduate Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Cobden High School

A senior parade in downtown Cobden is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, today.

Graduation is set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Due to the chance for inclement weather, Cobden’s commencement ceremony will take place at Shryock Auditorium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. The ceremony is set for 7 p.m.

School officials have voiced their appreciation to SIUC for helping to honor this year’s Cobden High School graduates.

Dongola High School

Senior graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m.

Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake

Graduation is set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. A baccalaureate service has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m.