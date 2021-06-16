High school journalism funds awarded

The Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Foundation have awarded grants to 18 high school journalism programs throughout the state.

The awards are part of the Illinois High School Media Mini-Grants Program offered by the Illinois Press Foundation and financially sponsored this year by the Illinois Farm Bureau.

More than $22,000 total in grants will be distributed to the schools in the fall to pay for laptops, cameras, podcasting stations and more.

The Illinois Press Foundation Board of Directors’ Education Committee selected the grant recipients from a large field of applicants.