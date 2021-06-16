Home / Home

High school journalism funds awarded

Wed, 06/16/2021 - 10:27am admin

The Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Foundation have awarded grants to 18 high school journalism programs throughout the state. 

The awards are part of the Illinois High School Media Mini-Grants Program offered by the Illinois Press Foundation and financially sponsored this year by the Illinois Farm Bureau.

More than $22,000 total in grants will be distributed to the schools in the fall to pay for laptops, cameras, podcasting stations and more. 

The Illinois Press Foundation Board of Directors’ Education Committee selected the grant recipients from a large field of applicants.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 16 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here