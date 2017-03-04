High school regional band performs

Shawnee Community College near Ullin on March 23 hosted an annual high school regional band performance.

The regional band featured high school students from Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Cairo High School, Cobden High School, Egyptian High School at Tamms, Goreville High School, Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake and Vienna High School.

The band was conducted by Shawnee Community College music instructor Lee VanAlstine.

The students performed “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Michael Jackson Hit Mix,” “On A Hymnsong of Philip Bliss and “The Blues Brothers Revue.”

The students were also joined by Shawnee College band members.

Students who performed in the band are named by their school:

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School

Kelly Messamore, Ariana Moutell, Brianna Mull, Angel Trandel, Sam Acuff, J.J. Vaughn, Ender Schmidt, Nara Ferguson and Zach Odum.

Cairo High School

Lileigha Booth, Letroy Martin, Nyasia Simelton, Helaina Tolbert and RaeJanae Vaughn.

Cobden High School

Bridget Clark, Adriana Cocom, Greta Grimmer, Ethan Penrod, Grace Rhodes, Cullen Shanahan, Jocelyn Trevino, Aidan Tunison and Quinn Tunison.

Egyptian High School

Aaron Bigham, Tristen Parker, Sarah Johnson, Jasi Sissom and Grace Klingeman.

Goreville High School

Sydney Shelton, Breanna Stout, Ryan Holland, Sarah Holland, Ellen Scola, Tyler Barnfield, Eli Manier and Hallie Grenfell.

Shawnee High School

Nick McAlister, Holden Criddle, Brittany Abercrombie, Levi Boren, Trace Faire, Cory Johnson, Madi Smith, Jurnee Brown, Becca Mamatiusupova, Aaron Newell and Olivia Jackson.

Vienna High School

Lucas Jones, Christian Davis, Hannah Green, Jessica Cook, Emma Wells, Haley Schultz, Serena Shreves, Zoey Campanella, Halli Brown, Jason McIntyre, Katelyn Knaak, Jesse Hartig, Savana Hinkle and Rachel Gilbert.

Shawnee College Band

Shawnee Community College band members included:

Hannah Patterson, Erica Zeschke, Kelsey Strong, Brandy Prater, Matthew Johnson, Riley Scarbrough, Marcia Miller, Greg Krempasky, Zach Giltner, Jonathon Hodges, Dustin Bierbaum, Elijah Boren, Jessica West, Anthony Nielson, Gavin Hayes, Zach Hill, Christian Mata-Stout, Dusty Davis, Taylen Ashby and Cale Maloney.