High school spring sports season opens

The high school spring sports season was scheduled to get underway this week.

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team plays Thursday, today, at home against Carbondale.

The A-J softball team plays Thursday, today, at Johnston City.

The Cobden High School baseball and softball teams both play at home Friday against Elverado.

The Shawnee High School baseball team plays Friday, March 25, at Elverado.

Shawnee’s softball team plays Monday, March 21, at Dongola.

Dongola High School's softball team plays this weekend in the Elverado Tournament.

The A-J girls’ track team opens its season Monday, March 28, at Carterville.

The A-J boys’ track team opens its season Saturday, April 2, at Benton.