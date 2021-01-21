High school students invited to enter Shawnee Community College annual writing contest

Shawnee Community College again is hosting an annual high school writing contest.

Each year, Shawnee College faculty member Dr. Ryan Thornsberry conducts the contest to offer young authors in the region a creative outlet.

The contest consists of three categories of writing which are judged in two divisions: 9th/10th and 11th/12th grades.

The categories in the contest include:

Short Fiction: This category includes short stories or excerpts from longer works. Entries should be no more than 1,000 to 1,500 words. One entry per student is allowed.

Poetry: Poetry of all kinds is encouraged. There is no length limit for each poem, but please limit submissions to four poems per student. Poems will be judged individually.

Non-fiction Essay: This category includes more formal topics such as literary criticism, researched arguments or informational research essays. Essays may include research, but it is not required. Entries should be no more than 1,000 to 2,000 words, with one entry allowed per student.

All entries must be computer-produced and printed on standard 8 1/2-inch by 11-inch paper.

Students may submit entries in any or all categories. Three copies of each entry should be paper clipped to one copy of the entry form, which is available online at www.shawneecc.edu.

Students’ names should appear only on the entry forms and not on their submitted work(s).

The deadline for entries to arrive at Shawnee Community College is Feb. 14.

Cash awards and prizes will be presented to winners in each division and each category. A ceremony to celebrate the student writers will be held at a later date.

For more information about the contest, contact Dr. Ryan Thornsberry at 618-634-3329 or ryant@shawneecc.edu.

Entry forms are available online at https://shawneecc.edu/community-services/high-school-writing-contest.