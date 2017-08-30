Highway bridge project causes road closure

Motorists traveling along Illinois Route 146 between Anna and Vienna were faced with a temporary road closure as the result of a construction project. The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, reported that Illinois Route 146 was scheduled to be closed starting Aug. 23 at the Interstate 57 overpass in Union County. The highway was going to be closed so that beams for the I-57 southbound structure over Route 146 could be erected and set. For safety reasons, IDOT could not allow traffic underneath the operation; therefore, a closure was necessary. The road was slated to reopen on Friday, Aug. 25.