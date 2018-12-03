'Hike with homeless dog' events planned at Giant City

Area residents are invited to be part of a special event which is planned at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

A "hike with a homeless dog" event is scheduled Saturday, March 24, at the park.

Giant City State Park is partnering with Wright-Way Animal Rescue in an effort to get four-legged and two-legged friends out for a hike together.

Two hikes are planned: one from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and another from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participants will have an opportunity to walk on either the moderate, 1-mile-long Giant City Trail, or the easy, 1/3-mile Devil's Standtable Trail.

The hikes are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, or for more information, call 618-457-4836.