Hike at Max Creek set

The River-to-River Trail Society has announced its first guided hike of the fall, 2016 hiking season, at Max Creek, in Johnson County, on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The hike is free and open to the public. Meet at 10 a.m. at the New Simpson - Tunnel Hill School, on Route 45 between Ozark and Vienna.

This will be a hike of moderate difficulty, between four and six miles long, and is intended for people in good health, who have done some walking.

Boots or sturdy shoes and hiking sticks are highly recommended. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs are allowed on this hike.

For information or directions, call 618-499-2337.