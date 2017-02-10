Hikes with canines planned at Giant City

Giant City State Park near Makanda is partnering with Wright Way Animal Rescue to get our four-legged and two-legged friends out for a fall hike together on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Participants will have an opportunity to walk either the moderate, one-mile Giant City Nature Trail, or the easy one-third-mile Devil’s Standtable Trail.

The first hike is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon. A second hike is planned from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Organizers noted that the hikes will be a great way to give some canine friends a little exercise and maybe, find a “fur-ever” home.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, or for more information, call 618-457-4836.

Wright-Way Rescue is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to reduce the number of homeless pets euthanized in the Midwest each year through an adoption program, community education, promotion of spaying and neutering, and a veterinary medicine program.

It continues to save pets from rural animal control facilities where they are at a high risk of euthanasia, and instead offer them a second chance at a loving home.